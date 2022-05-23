Man arrested after high-speed chase overnight in Jackson County

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94 in Jackson County early Monday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul, Minn. was arrested after deputies said he reached speeds of 100mph in a construction zone on Interstate 94 at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

According to a release, Otis fled from law enforcement for nearly 16 miles on northbound I-94, driving 90 to 100mph during the chase. A spike strip was used to stop Otis’s vehicle. Otis was traveling with two small children, one of which was in an infant carrier that wasn’t installed to fasten to the seat, and the child also wasn’t safely secured inside of the carrier. Deputies found 13 grams of meth in the vehicle.

Otis was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. He is being recommended for charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, child neglect and possession of meth with intent to deliver. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Osseo Police Department are credited with assistance in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.