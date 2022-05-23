Advertisement

Man arrested after high-speed chase overnight in Jackson County

The 22-year-old St. Paul man was driving 100mph on I-94 with two small children in the vehicle.
Jeffrey Otis
Jeffrey Otis(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94 in Jackson County early Monday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul, Minn. was arrested after deputies said he reached speeds of 100mph in a construction zone on Interstate 94 at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

According to a release, Otis fled from law enforcement for nearly 16 miles on northbound I-94, driving 90 to 100mph during the chase. A spike strip was used to stop Otis’s vehicle. Otis was traveling with two small children, one of which was in an infant carrier that wasn’t installed to fasten to the seat, and the child also wasn’t safely secured inside of the carrier. Deputies found 13 grams of meth in the vehicle.

Otis was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. He is being recommended for charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, child neglect and possession of meth with intent to deliver. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Osseo Police Department are credited with assistance in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire happened overnight, May 22, 2022 at Red Coal BBQ on the west side of Eau Claire (Wis.).
No one hurt in overnight fire at Eau Claire restaurant
One person who had been shot multiple times died at the scene.
Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead Sunday morning in La Crosse
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A tow boat crashed into Lock and Dam #4 in Alma, Wis. on the Mississippi River Saturday, May...
Tow boat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam Saturday night
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

Latest News

The 5th grade track meet was back on in 2022 for the Eau Claire Area School District.
Over 600 students take part in ECASD 5th grade track meet
The $80,000 21st Century Community Learning Center grant was awarded to the Boys & Girls Club...
Boys & Girls Club receives grant to help serve Menomonie students
The La Crosse (Wis.) Police Department identified 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek as the victim of...
La Crosse Police identify teenager killed in Sunday shooting
David Hagen
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County