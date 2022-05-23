Advertisement

Micon Cinemas plays movie produced by Chippewa Falls native

The film was produced by a Chippewa Falls woman and was played at Micon Cinemas.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A movie produced by a Western Wisconsin woman made its Midwest debut today at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls.

Laura Reich currently lives in Los Angeles but is originally from Chippewa Falls.

Reich produced the film “All Sports” which is a comedy movie with a little bit of a love story.

It’s about an enchanted office that has filing competitions in the basement.

The film made its festival debut in 2021 at the Seattle International Film Festival where it was the festival’s most-watched film.

Reich says she’s always wanted to be able to bring her work back to her hometown.

“I’m a Wisconsinite,” Reich said. I like to hang out with a ton of people from Wisconsin in Los Angeles. So to me, it’s sort of always on my mind. Like, I, you know, it’s my home and you always want to bring things back home and, you know, it’s an important part, I think, of like the process for a lot of people and artists and, you know, you never forget sort of where you grow up and this community does mean a lot to me”

Reich says Sunday was the only day “All Sorts” played at Micon. She says the movie will be played at theatres throughout the country leading up to the film being released on streaming platforms and on DVD later this year.

