Over 600 students take part in ECASD 5th grade track meet

After a two-year hiatus, students hit the track at Memorial High School Monday morning for the event.
The 5th grade track meet was back on in 2022 for the Eau Claire Area School District.
The 5th grade track meet was back on in 2022 for the Eau Claire Area School District.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being gone for two years, the Eau Claire Area School District 5th grade track meet is up and running again.

More than 600 5th-graders from 14 elementary schools in the district gathered at Memorial High School in Eau Claire to take part in the meet Monday morning.

Students began getting ready for the meet more than a month ago, practicing and preparing for their favorite events in physical education classes.

“I just love seeing kids try their hardest,” Kit Schiefelbein, Meadowview Elementary School Principal, said. “It’s super fun watching kids put their heart into it, take it very seriously, and enjoy the day.”

The track meet is sponsored by the Ulrich Trust, which also donated $300,000 towards upgrades for the track and field facility at Memorial High School. The trust donates $10,000 each year to sponsor the track meet for 5th-graders. The event is run by elementary school physical education teachers, while track and field athletes from both Memorial and North High School come out to welcome and support the 5th-graders during the event. The Memorial Pep Band also came out to support the event.

