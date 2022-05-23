Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They haven't yet been formally charged. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet been formally charged.

When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released details about him or the circumstances of his death.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death.

Family members identified the victim to WCCO as Eli Hart and his mother as Julissa Thaler. They said Eli’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death.

The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
One person who had been shot multiple times died at the scene.
Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead Sunday morning in La Crosse
A fire happened overnight, May 22, 2022 at Red Coal BBQ on the west side of Eau Claire (Wis.).
No one hurt in overnight fire at Eau Claire restaurant
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A tow boat crashed into Lock and Dam #4 in Alma, Wis. on the Mississippi River Saturday, May...
Tow boat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam Saturday night

Latest News

Frost affects on berries
Weather impacts on berry growth
The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They...
Woman blames 6-year-old's death on failure of child custody system
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday
Wabasha
Wabasha EMS workers talk about serving their community