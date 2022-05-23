Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Tuesday to live in Monroe County.

49-year-old David Hagen will live at 15751 Highway 16 in the Town of Angelo in Monroe County beginning May 24, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Hagen’s release from prison includes extended supervision for five years through June 2027. As a condition of his release, Hagen must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Hagen pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two counts of possession of child porn in June of 2019. Hagen was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision. One other count of possession of child porn was dismissed as part of the plea arrangement, according to online court records.

