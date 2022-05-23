TRANSforming the Valley hosts a free pop-up closet for the LGBTQ+ community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A pop-up closet in downtown Chippewa Falls Sunday gave the LGBTQ+ community a chance to add to their wardrobes.

Non-profit TRANSforming the Valley hosted its second trans closet event at String Theory Studio for transgender and gender-expansive individuals.

All the items were donated and were free to anyone who came.

There were clothes, make-up, jewelry, and information on resources available for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Jason Soules is the founder of TRANSforming the Valley. He says buying clothes while transitioning can be expensive and that’s what he wanted to be able to him like him in a safe judgment-free zone.

“People can come get free clothes, makeup, jewelry, purses, shoes, all that kind of good stuff for free instead of spending a lot of money.,” Soules said. “The other big thing is the anxiety that goes along with transitioning and being very nervous in public, especially in the beginning for a lot of people.”

Soules says TRANSforming the Valley is working on plans to host another trans-pop-up closet near the end of Summer. He also says the goal is to be able to put the event on four times a year.

Soules says if you would like to donate items for the closet events, you can bring items to Sting Theory Studio or the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ Center.

To learn more about TRANSforming the Valley, click here.

