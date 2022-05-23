Wabasha EMS workers talk about serving their community

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) - Nearly four years ago, Wabasha EMR Jeff Wallerich got a call for one of his friends.

“From the time we got paged to the time we got down there, it was probably around 10-12 minutes,” said Wallerich.

“Larry fell from a distance of approximately 15 feet,” said Tim Wallerich, an EMT with Wabasha.

“I honestly thought he was dead,” said Jane Glander, Larry’s wife.

Larry Glander was trimming trees at his mother-in-law’s home in Kellogg before he accidentally fell. He needed urgent medical attention, and the Wabasha ambulance team taking care of him made sure that care was given promptly.

“Fortunately, I’ve known Larry for 40 plus years, so it was kind of easy to help him out,” said Jeff Wallerich.

Jane Glander made the call, and says having a team there that she knew made her feel more at ease for her husband.

“There’s something to be said about people that know you and care about you,” said Glander.

However, that’s not the only time Glander had to call emergency services. Just last month, her mother suffered a stroke. What kept her at ease was seeing another familiar face, Tim Wallerich, hopping out of the ambulance. Glander says she’s known Wallerich since he was a child.

“It’s almost overwhelming to know how quickly they got to both scenes for us,” said Glander.

“It was really important and gratifying to know that we could come down there quickly and then come back fairly quickly,” said Wallerich.

Glander’s mother is now doing well in her recovery, while Larry is fully recovered, but many EMS units in small communities like Wabasha rely on volunteers and are struggling to recruit new members.

“The rural EMS is really down on stats for number of volunteers,” said Tim Wallerich. “Not every call is routine, it varies a lot.”

The EMS workers in Wabasha say they are committed because they know how important their role is.

“With our crew, it’s a lot of dedicated people. we’re on call 24/7 or at least somebody is always on call,” said Wallerich.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.