Weather impacts on berry growth

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A berry farmer from Mosinee said the cooler weather and moisture are helping his crops grow, despite Sunday’s frost.

“Northcentral Wisconsin, anything can happen,” said Dennis Lewer, a representative of Lakeview Berry Farm.

Lewer said the right temperature and amount of moisture make for the best berries.

“It could be a little warmer, but they’re cold-weather crops so they’ll catch up,” said Lewer.

Lewer said the late winter has delayed crop growth.

“They’re a little slower, but we had heat last week and they caught up,” said Lewer.

He said there would have to be a big temperature drop in order to kill the raspberries.

“It’s got to go down below 28 degrees to really kill them,” said Lewer, “Even in June if they get a foot of snow on them, surprisingly you might get the best crop. You never know.”

Luckily, Lewer said his berries are still growing in these temperatures. He expects this year to be better than last year’s berry picking season.

“We’re going to have more. There are a lot more blossoms. The gerns and gooseberries, actually look the best they’ve ever looked in the last 20 years,” said Lewer.

There is a different type of berry that could be affected when it comes to frost affecting the crops.

“Well strawberries, for this area, they have to be careful because they can lose their whole crop if it freezes the wrong way,” said Lewer.

Lakeview Berry Farm said berry picking season begins at the end of June and the beginning of July.

