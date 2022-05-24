Advertisement

1 person hurt in Pierce County motorcycle crash

A 29-year-old Ellsworth man is hurt after the crash west of Ellsworth Friday evening.
A 29-year-old Ellsworth man is hurt after the crash west of Ellsworth Friday evening.
A 29-year-old Ellsworth man is hurt after the crash west of Ellsworth Friday evening.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing a motorcycle Friday evening in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jordan Kemmerer of Ellsworth lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into the ditch while he was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 near 800th Street west of Ellsworth at 6:55 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Kemmerer was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with unknown injuries, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday
The La Crosse (Wis.) Police Department identified 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek as the victim of...
La Crosse Police identify teenager killed in Sunday shooting
A fire happened overnight, May 22, 2022 at Red Coal BBQ on the west side of Eau Claire (Wis.).
No one hurt in overnight fire at Eau Claire restaurant

Latest News

2 people are hurt after a 2-vehicle crash in rural Vernon County (Wis.) on May 21, 2022.
2 people hurt in Vernon County crash
PPP 6:35
PPP 6:35
PPP 5:45
PPP 5:45
PPP 6:10
PPP 6:10