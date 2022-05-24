1 person hurt in Pierce County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing a motorcycle Friday evening in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jordan Kemmerer of Ellsworth lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into the ditch while he was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 near 800th Street west of Ellsworth at 6:55 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Kemmerer was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with unknown injuries, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance.

