2 people hurt in Vernon County crash

TOWN OF STERLING (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Saturday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles collided at 10:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 82 and Fortner Road in the Town of Sterling, or about 10 miles southwest of Viroqua.

According to a release, 65-year-old Paul Sampson of Ferryville was stopped at the intersection on Fortner Road and didn’t see a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 82. Sampson pulled out onto the highway, crashing into the vehicle. Three people were in the vehicle traveling on Highway 82, including 53-year-old Rick Williams, the driver, 78-year-old Mary Williams and 83-year-old Betty Raab, all of Onalaska. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles without help and were treated and released at the scene, but the passengers of the second vehicle needed help to get out of the vehicle and were taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Deputies said everyone was wearing their seatbelts and airbags went off due to the crash, and both damaged vehicles had to be towed away.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were Tri-County Ambulance and Wheatland Fire Department and First Responders. The crash is under investigation.

