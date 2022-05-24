City Council approves liquor license renewals for Pizza Plus LLC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council decided to approve the renewal of Class B liquor licenses for Pizza Plus LLC at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Pizza Plus LLC runs The Plus and The Rev on Barstow Street and The Metro on Lake Street.

A decision on whether or not to renew the liquor licenses was postponed from the May 10 City Council meeting. Janessa Stromberger, Assistant City Attorney, said at the time that staff had conversations with Pizza Plus LLC and called the talks “promising,” and added that they hope to reach a resolution about the license renewals.

In 2021, a post on Facebook indicated The Plus was being renovated. The venues are currently closed. Municipalities are limited in how many Class B liquor licenses can be issued at one time, which is based on population estimates by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

