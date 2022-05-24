Advertisement

‘Internet For All’ roundtable discussion held in Eau Claire

The discussion was about free or reduced internet services for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents.
A roundtable discussion was held in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 24, 2022 on the future of affordable internet services in Wisconsin.
A roundtable discussion was held in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 24, 2022 on the future of affordable internet services in Wisconsin.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The future of internet infrastructure in Wisconsin was up for discussion Tuesday in Eau Claire.

Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith joined community leaders in the greater Eau Claire area at The Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar to talk about the “Internet For All” initiative, which is set to bring free or reduced-cost internet to 1.5 million people in Wisconsin as part of Congress’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

Opportunity Wisconsin, the group that organized the roundtable, said it is essential to have internet access in a post-pandemic world.

“We have folks who are working from home starting small businesses, we have folks who are going to school from home,” Miranda Stark, Deputy Program Director for Opportunity Wisconsin, said. “We need to access the Internet nowadays, access to the global market and being able to contact loved ones or your professors is so important these days.”

The “Paving The Way” statewide tour began last week for the organization in Madison and will continue with stops in Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay.

To see if you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can check on the program’s website, where you can also apply.

