Lawmakers leave St. Paul with much left on the table, prompting calls for a special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – After time ran out in St. Paul, DFL and Republican lawmakers were left frustrated by the results.

“We got some unfinished work, and Minnesotans should be sending us back to work immediately,” said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).

One of the main bills that did not make it past the legislature, was the $4 billion tax bill, which was one that had been agreed on for some time.

“This kind of a tax bill will never happen again,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

“There is no more dispute about what’s going to go into that tax bill, it’s at 100%, it just wasn’t passed,” said Frentz.

The bill failed to go through because of other bills not coming to a point of compromise on time.

“It got held hostage because there were two or three other big spending bills that did not reach a compromise,” said Nelson.

Some other bills not agreed on were transportation, bonding, and public safety. The billion-dollar education bill also fell short of the deadline.

“In the last week, we’ve had teachers here practically in tears, talking about the stress of the last two years and the help they need,” said Frentz.

The failure to complete these major spending bills on time has led to lawmakers showing support for a future special session, which only the Governor has the authority to enact.

“I would want to get a special session to get this tax bill back to Minnesotans, Minnesotans need this tax relief now,” said Nelson.

“Many of those bills that weren’t passed were said to be 80-90% finished,” said Frentz.

The legislature did pass a few packages, that included unemployment insurance, more than $18 million dollars in drought relief, and an omnibus mental health package that will help tackle mental health statewide.

