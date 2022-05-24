Advertisement

Mississippi River through La Crosse rises above 10 feet for first time since 2020

Mississippi River water levels
Mississippi River water levels(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time since April 2020, the waters of the Mississippi River through La Crosse have climbed above 10 feet.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Baumgardt says recent severe weather is causing the elevated water levels.

“We’ve had a fairly active spring with a number of thunderstorm waves coming through the area, and that’s given Minnesota some rainfall,” Baumgardt explained. “Minnesota is typically where we see most of the water in the Mississippi coming through our area from.”

While the Mississippi is still more than one foot below flood stage, some areas around the river are being impacted by the high water.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge normally has docks in the water near the Dresbach Welcome Center, but the boat launch is experiencing some minor flooding.

As a result, Refuge Ranger Katie Julian says the docks won’t be installed until the water recedes, which may take a few weeks.

Julian is recommending people stay off the river for the time being due to how difficult the severe weather has made it to navigate.

“The water is hard to read when it’s murky, so anytime we have big rain events where water is moving maybe faster than usual along the river, it carries a lot more sediment and can also carry other forms of debris,” Julian said. “There are miscellaneous things out there that cause problems while boating, so we want people to be safe when they’re out there.”

As of now, the National Weather Service doesn’t expect the Mississippi to hit its 12 foot flood stage as long as the weather cooperates.

“In general, we expect the river to kind of top out in the next week or so, and then start to slowly fall,” Baumgardt detailed. “That fall rate will depend on how many thunderstorm waves we get through the area, and how much rain Minnesota will receive.”

Before last week, it had been 759 days since the Mississippi River at La Crosse had water levels above 10 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, that stretch is the fifth-longest since 1937.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
The La Crosse (Wis.) Police Department identified 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek as the victim of...
La Crosse Police identify teenager killed in Sunday shooting
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law Sunday.
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday
Jeffrey Otis
Man arrested after high-speed chase overnight in Jackson County

Latest News

Pizza Plus LLC runs The Plus and The Rev on Barstow Street and The Metro on Lake Street. [FILE...
City Council approves liquor license renewals for Pizza Plus LLC
A roundtable discussion was held in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 24, 2022 on the future of...
‘Internet For All’ roundtable discussion held in Eau Claire
The new recommendation by the City is to make sure there is enough water for people to drink...
City of Altoona recommends residents, businesses reduce water use for lawns
Kiel Middle School
Kiel Middle School receives 2nd bomb threat, no classes Wednesday