Public Painting Project offers mural workshop to area artists

Public Painting Project co-creator, Sylvia Hecht.
Public Painting Project co-creator, Sylvia Hecht.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The community’s next mural project is looking for your support.

The Public Painting Project was created by two established Chippewa Valley-based artists who are now seeking other area creatives to help paint the town.

Sylvia Annelise Hecht is the Madison-native, Eau Claire has to thank for downtown’s newest mural, “Sanctuary,” located on the Graham Avenue-facing wall. Hecht has teamed up with Eau Claire resident and artist, Jo Ellen Burke, in looking to cultivate a larger presence of murals by local artists.

Their plan for the Public Painting Project (PPP) involves workshops for groups of 15-20 artists, where participants will receive hands on instruction on the components of business, creative design, and installation of large scale mural art.

Muralist Sylvia Hecht joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning to discuss how artists can get involved.

To learn more about PPP, check out their application process and social media.

