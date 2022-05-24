Wildlife experts give tips on what to do when encountering a bear

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said bear attacks are a rare occurance. The DNR said they’ve only recorded 9 bear attacks or injuries since 2013.

The DNR said they get hundreds of bear-related calls throughout the year.

“Every year we get between 700 and 800 bear complaints from the public,” said Brad Koele, a wildlife damage specialist for the DNR.

Out of the hundreds of calls, less than 10 bear attacks have been recorded in recent years.

“It’s a very rare situation. You know, we do have cases every year where bears enter dwellings,” said Koele.

The director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts said food sources can be one reason a bear may hang around humans.

“You can have situations where they’re first coming out of winter sleep and they’re extremely hungry. We did have a later winter this year, or late spring, however you want to look at it. So you might have some that are extremely hungry, and they find a food source, and they don’t necessarily want to leave it,” said Mark Naniot, of Wild Instincts.

The DNR does have some recommendations for responding to a bear encounter.

“We do recommend hazing or harassing those bears to try to get them out of there but obviously do it from a safe distance,” said Koele.

The DNR said a safe distance is about 50 to 75 yards away.

“Making loud noises, yelling at them, throwing sticks at them. You know, anything to make that bear feel unwelcome,” said Koele.

If a bear approaches you, wildlife experts say to make yourself look bigger.

“Kind of make yourself look a little larger, make some noise, you don’t want to run away. You want to back up slowly, back away from the bear so you’re not intimidating. Don’t try to get near its cubs, if it has cubs,” said Naniot.

Wildlife experts recommend keeping bear attractants, like bird feeders, grills, and trashcans away from your home to reduce the chances of a bear encounter.

