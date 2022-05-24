Wisconsin Dells waterparks unveil new rides for summer

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start to summer is almost here and the Waterpark Capital of the World is ready to welcome visitors back over Memorial Day Weekend.

At Mt. Olympus, the Medusa Slidewheel, an 80-foot tall rotating water attraction, will open up on Saturday, May 28. It combines the movement of a Ferris wheel with the speed of the waterslide.

Director of Marketing for Mt. Olympus, Fotini Backhaus, says investing in new rides is important to keep the destination fresh for visitors.

“We need to continue as a town, and as Mt. Olympus, investing in innovative and new and crazy rides and attractions and experiences for people to want to come back,” said Backhaus. “Otherwise, we’ll lose our spot as the travel destination of the Midwest and we want to keep that number one spot.”

Director of Marketing, Fotini Backhaus, talks about the new Medusa Slidewheel which opens at Mt. Olympus on Saturday.

Backhaus says the team at Mt. Olympus is hoping for the best summer yet after seeing families return last year during the pandemic.

“Our 2021 summer was fantastic and we hope the same for this summer, especially with this new attraction,” said Backhaus.

Mt. Olympus isn’t the only resort in Wisconsin Dells adding new experiences for families this year. Chula Vista Resort is also introducing a new multicolored waterslide and Wilderness Resort is expanding its Wild West indoor waterpark.

Leah Hauck-Mills, the Communications Manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, says the area businesses know how competitive summer can be when it comes to choosing which attractions to visit.

“These businesses will work together at the drop of a hat, but they’re also very competitive in a good way to be the first and the best,” said Hauck-Mills. “That really keeps things fresh here and it keeps visitors coming back year after year to see the new and exciting things.”

She says area resorts know continued expansion is part of the being in a tourist town.

“It’s really exciting to see businesses investing in themselves and continually improving our area to make it an attraction and as big as a destination that it is today,” said Hauck-Mills.

