Wisconsin to receive over $325k in Ford false-advertising multistate settlement

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company was announced Tuesday, claiming that the company falsely advertised features of two of its vehicles.

According to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin will receive $325,247 for the settlement. It claims Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of its 2013-2014 models of C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of 2011-2014 models of Super Duty pickup trucks.

“Corporations like Ford must not make misleading representations about the fuel-efficiency of hybrid vehicles and payload capacity for pickup trucks,” Kaul said. “When Wisconsin families don’t get what they’ve paid for due to corporations’ misleading claims, the Wisconsin Department of Justice works to get accountability.”

For the hybrid model, Kaul stated that Ford misrepresented how far consumers could drive on one tank of gas and marketed how one’s driving style would not impact real world fuel economy. Ford also claimed superior real world fuel economy compared to other hybrid models on the market.

Attorneys general of 35 states and jurisdictions joined the settlement, which was led by states that include Illinois, Texas and Arizona.

