Altoona police officer’s actions justified during domestic situation

Reginald Jameson
Police officers say the suspect in the case, 49-year-old Reginald Jameson of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, Wis. was holding a woman with a knife in his hand, and she was bleeding.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says an Altoona police officer’s actions during a domestic situation were justified.

The shooting happened May 3rd at a home in Altoona. Police officers say the suspect in the case, 49-year-old Reginald Jameson of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, Wis., was holding a woman with a knife in his hand, and she was bleeding.

The officer fired a shot at Jameson but missed. Jameson was then taken into custody. He was charged with four counts of domestic abuse.

Court records show he was out on bond in another domestic abuse case and was not allowed to have contact with the woman.

