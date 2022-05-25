Chippewa Falls Public Library going fine free starting in June

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Fall Public Library is announcing they are going fine free.

According to a media release by Chippewa Falls Public Library, effective June 1 Chippewa Falls Public Library says they will eliminate late fees for “nearly all materials.”

Exceptions to the no late fee include equipment, kits, and materials from the “Lucky Day collection” at the library.

Chippewa Falls Public Library says in their media release all existing Chippewa Falls Public Library fines will be waived, with the exclusion of Collection Agency fees. Chippewa Falls Public Library notes “charges for damaged or lost items, as well as fines from other libraries when applicable, will remain and will not be waived.”

Chippewa Falls Public Library says people are expected to continue to return materials to the library in a timely manner.

