Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Public Library going fine free starting in June

According to a media release by the Chippewa Falls Public Library, effective June 1 Chippewa...
According to a media release by the Chippewa Falls Public Library, effective June 1 Chippewa Falls Public Library says they will eliminate late fees for “nearly all materials.”(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Fall Public Library is announcing they are going fine free.

According to a media release by Chippewa Falls Public Library, effective June 1 Chippewa Falls Public Library says they will eliminate late fees for “nearly all materials.”

Exceptions to the no late fee include equipment, kits, and materials from the “Lucky Day collection” at the library.

Chippewa Falls Public Library says in their media release all existing Chippewa Falls Public Library fines will be waived, with the exclusion of Collection Agency fees. Chippewa Falls Public Library notes “charges for damaged or lost items, as well as fines from other libraries when applicable, will remain and will not be waived.”

Chippewa Falls Public Library says people are expected to continue to return materials to the library in a timely manner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Proposed water bottling facility
Company looks to build water bottling facility in Eau Claire

Latest News

Lou Gehrig Day
Lou Gehrig Day - Eau Claire Express (5/25/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/25/22)
“The safety of students and staff is our highest priority,” ECASD Superintendent Michael...
ECASD shares information, resources on security at schools
(Source: MGN)
Munson concedes to Finstad in GOP primary for Hagedorn seat