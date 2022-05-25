Advertisement

Doctor provides tips on how to avoid sun damage

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Memorial Day weekend is often considered the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, and that usually means time in the sun.

Staying out in the sun unprotected for long periods of time can lead to sunburns in the short-term, and skin cancer in the long-term.

A Dermatologist with Mayo Clinic Health System says sun exposure is the leading factor for skin conditions, such as skin cancer. Doctors say sun protection is the best way we can help prevent skin damage.

“Now we really think the most important thing you can do is protect yourself from the sun with sun avoidance, wearing sun protective clothing. And then, of course. Though no one likes to do it, sunscreen, applying that really any time you’re going to be exposed to the sun and then remembering to reapply every one to two hours, depending on how active you are out the sun,” John Kohorst, M.D., Dermatologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, said.

Dr. Kohorst says UV rays in sunlight are the cause of most skin damage. UV rays are able to pass through clouds, so he says you should be protecting your skin even on cloudy days.

