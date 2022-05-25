ECASD shares information, resources on security at schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District sent a letter to families and staff Wednesday morning to address security plans and to offer condolences in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday.

The letter from ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson said that schools in the district have security plans in place, including secure entrances, frequent safety drills and partnerships with the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue.

Johnson said in the letter that “the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Schools should and must be a place where students feel completely safe and secure.”

The letter included information on how students who needed extra support can visit Student Services any time and that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides more information on helping children cope with tragic events on its website.

Dear Eau Claire Area School District Families and Staff: We reach out this morning to briefly address the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, TX, yesterday. Our hearts go out to those affected by this senseless act of violence. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Schools should and must be a place where students feel completely safe and secure. To that end, we have safety systems in place in all our school buildings including secure entrances at every school, frequent safety drills each school year and strong partnerships with the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue. These organizations work with students each year to share safety information and to build relationships with our school staff and our students. Our counselors and other Student Services staff are available at each of our schools to help our students who may need extra support now or at any time. The US Department of Health and Human Services also provides additional resources at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/resources-help-children-cope-tragedy. Please join us in keeping the students, staff, and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts at this time.

The letter began with condolences for the victims of the shooting in Texas. “Our hearts go out to those affected by this senseless act of violence,” Johnson said. “Please join us in keeping the students, staff, and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts at this time.”

According to the Associated Press, a lone gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults before being killed by law enforcement at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday evening, calling for legislative action on making gun laws. Wisconsin political leaders offered their condolences in response to the mass shooting. Flags were ordered to fly at half-staff through Saturday by both the federal government and state governments across the U.S. to honor the victims.

The most foundational value we hold as educators is that we must keep our students safe. I call on all levels of government to enact policy to reform gun laws in our state and our country. Please read my full statement. https://t.co/fMwmAlIdGp — Dr. Jill Underly, WI State Superintendent (@drjillunderly) May 25, 2022

Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly made a statement calling for action from the state Legislature on gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting Tuesday.

“The education of Wisconsin students and the safety of our children and educators in our schools must be addressed - not tomorrow, not next month, and not after the next loss of life,” Underly wrote. “Every day is the right time to protect the lives of children; the day after a school shooting is already a day too late.”

In 2019, the Wisconsin Legislature gaveled in and out of a special session on gun control in seconds in both houses.

“Kids need to be safe in their schools. Educators need to be safe in their schools. Parents and families trust schools to keep their children safe. And right now, they are not safe,” Underly said.

After yesterday's tragedy in Texas I've been reflecting on school safety. Before I came to Cornell I spent 3 years as #2... Posted by Cornell Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

At least some Wisconsin school districts are already seeing safety and security measures being highlighted in the day after the mass shooting. The Tomah Police Department is increasing its presence at schools, with plans to conduct random, unannounced patrols. Cornell Police Chief Glenn Rehberg, who previously worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice and helped write school safety guidelines in the state, said Cornell schools have adopted the measures introduced by the DOJ.

Information about security and safety at Eau Claire schools is available on the ECASD website.

Schools and law enforcement agencies said if there are safety concerns in schools, students or staff can use the Wisconsin DOJ’s Speak Up, Speak Out service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.