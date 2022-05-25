Advertisement

How concerned you should be of monkeypox

Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox...
Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox virus happens by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or body fluids.(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The monkeypox virus is getting international attention after an outbreak caused multiple cases across Europe and the U.S.

Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say while the outbreak is larger than normal, the virus is not something to be too concerned about. Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox virus happens by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or body fluids.

Experts also say since doctors have spotted the outbreak, it will be easier to contain.

“Now that everybody is aware of it, health authorities all over the world are looking for it. So if people develop symptoms, instead of trying to figure out what this is going through sort of the usual suspects now we can immediately jump right to let’s check and see if this is monkeypox and isolate these people, and then trying to identify people they’ve come into contact with,” Richard Kennedy, PHD Vaccine Research, said.

Doctor Kennedy says while monkeypox can be fatal, the infection will be mild and clear up after a few weeks for most people. he says the overall risk for the public is low.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus you can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

Latest News

LCPD Water Survival Training
La Crosse police officers take part in water survival training
Police officers say the suspect in the case, 49-year-old Reginald Jameson of Minneapolis,...
Altoona police officer’s actions justified during domestic situation
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/25/22)
Wisconsin average deaths tick up from near all-time low, hospitalizations stay flat