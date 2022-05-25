La Crosse police officers take part in water survival training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is teaching its officers the best ways to rescue someone that’s in danger out on the water.

Officers took part in the department’s water survival training Wednesday, which was held in the Logan High School swimming pool.

Captain Phil Martin says the training is important because of the Coulee Region’s unique environment.

“With La Crosse being situated on three different rivers, we do have quite a few calls for service that come out on the water,” Martin explained. “This water survival training is designed to help officers learn their self-awareness on how good of a swimmer they are when they’re in additional gear.”

While being in full uniform, officers dove in the water and underwent different rescue scenarios where a person needed to be pulled to safety.

“We worked on some techniques for approaching people who are struggling, urging them to come to the officer or towards shore,” Martin said. “We also do rescue techniques for people who are unconscious or unresponsive, so different ways to bring a person up out from the water, get their head above the surface, and try to get them safely and quickly back to shore.”

Patrol Officer Tanner Oleson described the training course as “tough”, but believes the skills are useful to have while policing the La Crosse area.

“Being that we live with a ton of water around us, I think it’s something that every officer should at one point go through just to know their abilities when it comes down to it, if it does ever come down to,” Oleson said.

Martin says the training is mandatory for all members of the department’s boat patrol, but other officers can participate if they so choose.

