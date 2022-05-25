EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Express is partnering with The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter to celebrate Lou Gehrig Day and raise funds in support of more than 600 Wisconsin Families living with ALS, who are being served by the Wisconsin Chapter.

Express tickets sold for this game using the promo code ALS22 will see their proceeds directly donated to the organization.

The game is June 3 against the Waterloo Bucks at 7:05 p.m. at Carson Park.

$12 Package Includes: General Admission Ticket + Hot Dog + SodaTickets for this game can be purchased by visiting the Eau Claire Express Ticket Page.

