Munson concedes to Finstad in GOP primary for Hagedorn seat

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota state Rep. Jeremy Munson has conceded defeat to former USDA official Brad Finstad in the special primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Munson posted a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning saying he congratulates Finstad on his victory and will support him in the Aug. 9 special election to fill Hagedorn’s seat. Munson says conservatives must rally behind Finstad to keep the seat in Republican hands.

Finstad will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic special primary, former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger.

