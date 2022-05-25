Advertisement

Police respond to incident at Eau Claire motel

ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
By Amie Winters
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Multiple crews are responding to an incident at an Eau Claire motel.

Police have surrounded the Regency Inn & Suites on South Hastings Way.

Officers and EMS were first called to the Wisco’s Bar & Eatery just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, where our photographer at the scene saw at least one person being taken away by ambulance.

Dozens of officers then made their way to the motel. The details of the incident they are responding to have not been released.

We’ve put a call into the Eau Claire police department and are hoping to get more information soon.

