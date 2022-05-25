Sojourner House in Eau Claire holds groundbreaking for new expansion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A multi-million dollar expansion is coming to the Sojourner House this summer.

The Sojourner House in Eau Claire provides a place for adults who are experiencing homelessness.

The plan includes renovations, a new two-story building for offices and supportive services and will allow the shelter to space out its 53 beds. The new $2.6 million building will add nearly 4,000 sq. ft., doubling in size. The original building opened in 2011 and helps more than 300 homeless people.

Those with the Sojourner House said they’re excited to help those in need 24 hours a day.

“Because of social distancing, we needed to keep the same number [of beds] so we can we don’t want to grow much more than that,” Roberto Partarrieu, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said. “What we’ll do is we will provide services during the day as well. We will have offices and basic services for people so that we can cover everybody.”

The original house will continue to operate normally during construction with hopes that the new building will be finished around the start of next year.

