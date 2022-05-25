Tomah man charged with possessing meth for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Tomah, Wis. man is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office- Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges 56-year-old Stephen Thompson had the methamphetamine in his possession on March 17, 2022. If convicted, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

The charge against Thompson resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

You can view the full media release by the United States Attorney’s Office- Western District of Wisconsin here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.