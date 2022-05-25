Advertisement

WI first responders gather for active threat response conference, day after deadly school shooting

ATIR logo
ATIR logo(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of first responders are meeting in Oshkosh for the Active Threat Integrated Response Conference. Police, Fire and EMS have the chance to learn from incidents-- like the Uvalde, TX shooting--so they’re better prepared if the unthinkable happens in their communities.

The men and women responsible for responding to active threat situations, like many across the country, have heavy hearts. The events of Uvalde not far from their minds.

“I say timing is bad, but you know what, everybody in there, you can see, when they mentioned it this morning you couldn’t almost hear the fire ignite because everyone here, I think there are 300-400 people who are passionate about what we do here,” says Russ Saunders a trainer for A.L.E.R.R.T..

Attendees are hearing from speakers who’ve studied these tragic events and the people who commit them. Presenters will debrief on incidents like the Miller Coors shooting and the Kenosha riots in an effort to give everyone a better understanding of how to respond-- and what is effective.

According to Captain Chris Tarmann with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department, “Really it’s about trying to create some networking, build some understanding of what’s work, what hasn’t worked, how do we work proactively to try and resolve situations before something does happen, but also learn to manage a situation when it does happen”

While the first responders are learning how to deal with these active threats, they’re also encouraging the public to help to prevent them, too. And, as the eyes and ears in the community, the public needs to report what they see and hear.

“What we always see in cases like this, there’s always people that say I knew something was amiss, I knew something was odd and we see places where we either failed to report it act on the reports and people just have to keep reporting this,” adds Dr. Mike Clumpner from Threat Suppression, Incorporated.

Police, Fire and EMS have the chance to learn from incidents-- like the Uvalde, TX shooting--so they’re better prepared if the unthinkable happens.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Darcy & Nick and Tokyo
A student brought a gun to Gulfport Central Middle School Wednesday, but no one was hurt and...
Area districts and law enforcement discuss school safety
La Crosse PD Water Survival Training
La Crosse PD Water Survival Training
Tips on How to Avoid Sun Damage
Tips on How to Avoid Sun Damage
Area Districts and Law Enforcement Discuss School Safety
Area Districts and Law Enforcement Discuss School Safety