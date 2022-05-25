Wisconsin DOT: Buckle up, keep phones down during Memorial Day weekend travels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding Memorial Day weekend travelers to drive safely.

WisDOT is asking travelers to buckle up, put their phones down, plan their routes and drive carefully through work zones.

“Safety never takes a holiday and motorists should slow down and be patient as summer travel season gets underway,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Two simple steps – buckle up and phone down – can help save lives and prevent crashes on Wisconsin roadways.”

WisDOT is offering these additional safety reminders for those planning to travel:

Slow down. Speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions, so be prepared to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on the road. Texting while driving is very dangerous and also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers in work zones.

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled and wait for help to arrive.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open, allowing restroom facility use and a break from travel.

To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. You can view a full list of significant road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel here.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, use the state’s 511 travel information system by downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app, visiting the website, following on Twitter or dialing 511.

These alerts are not intended to use while driving. While driving, your focus should always be on driving.

