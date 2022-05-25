Advertisement

Wisconsin launches statewide sexual assault tracking system

A statewide system to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault has gone live
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a statewide system to track kits that contain...
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a statewide system to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault has gone live.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide system to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault went live on Wednesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced.

The online system allows abuse survivors to track the location of their kit through the testing process. Improving the processing speed, and tracking, of sexual assault kits has been a priority for Kaul and many lawmakers in recent years as the state worked to eliminate a backlog in testing and prevent a new one.

Kaul said the tracking system will “empower survivors to learn about the status of their kit at any time and help prevent a future backlog of untested sexual assault kits.”

Survivor advocates have been pushing for years to improve the entire sexual assault kit system, leading to the passage of bills in Wisconsin last year designed to prevent future backlogs and creating the tracking requirement. Kaul, using grants from the U.S. Department of Justice, initiated the tracking system prior to the law being passed, which he said resulted in it going live sooner.

The tracking system includes a timeline of a kit’s history, from the medical facility to the law enforcement agency to the crime laboratory, with the length of time spent at each location documented, the state Department of Justice said.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Proposed water bottling facility
Company looks to build water bottling facility in Eau Claire

Latest News

Tim Michels
Calls to end Wisconsin elections panel grow ahead of vote
(FILE)
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team