3 pets dead, no people hurt after house fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -No people are hurt after a house fire in La Crosse Wednesday.

According to a media release by the La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 5:20 p.m. located at 1415 Market Street.

The La Crosse Fire Department says in their media release firefighters arrived and found heavy fire and smoke coming out of a window on the back side of the house. A total of seven fire trucks with 18 firefighters arrived at the scene. Firefighters attacked the fire from outside of the house and then moved inside where they found fire in the kitchen. While some crews fought the fire, other crews searched and determined no occupants had been in the house. However, crews found one dog and three cats that were dead.

The house sustained fire and smoke damage. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, and Holmen Fire Department.

