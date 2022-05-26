Badgers host state-wide scavenger hunt to kick off the 100 day countdown to football season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It is never too early to think about football season. May 26 marks 100 days until the Badgers 2022 season against Illinois State on Sept. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

To celebrate, the Badgers hosted a statewide “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt.”

UW staff began placing 100 mini Badger football helmets at 5 a.m. across parks in four state locations: Appleton, Madison, Racine/Kenosha and yes, Eau Claire!

In Eau Claire, dozens upon dozens of Wisconsin fans, bright and early were out searching for the mini helmets.

100 helmets were hidden:

Corydon Park

Mitscher Park

Mount Simon Park

Owen Park

Carson Park

Brian Lucas, with UW Athletics joined Hello Wisconsin live to announce the park locations and to greet fans as they discovered what each helmet had to offer.

Season tickets for the 2022 season went live at 9 a.m.

