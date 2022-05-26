Advertisement

Badgers host state-wide scavenger hunt to kick off the 100 day countdown to football season

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:35
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It is never too early to think about football season. May 26 marks 100 days until the Badgers 2022 season against Illinois State on Sept. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

To celebrate, the Badgers hosted a statewide “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt.”

UW staff began placing 100 mini Badger football helmets at 5 a.m. across parks in four state locations: Appleton, Madison, Racine/Kenosha and yes, Eau Claire!

In Eau Claire, dozens upon dozens of Wisconsin fans, bright and early were out searching for the mini helmets.

100 helmets were hidden:

  • Corydon Park
  • Mitscher Park
  • Mount Simon Park
  • Owen Park
  • Carson Park

Brian Lucas, with UW Athletics joined Hello Wisconsin live to announce the park locations and to greet fans as they discovered what each helmet had to offer.

Season tickets for the 2022 season went live at 9 a.m.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:10
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 5:45

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

countdown to kickoff wrap
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF wrap
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:35
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:35
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:10
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 6:10
countdown to kickoff 5:45
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 5:45