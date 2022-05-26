Advertisement

Bark in the Park with the Eau Claire Express set for June 13

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Get ready to bark for the home team! Bark in the Park with the Eau Claire Express is scheduled for June 13.

You can bring your dog with you to that night’s baseball game at Carson Park. Dog tickets cost $3 with proceeds going to the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

According to the NCCF, one in three dogs will get cancer. Funds raised help save lives through prevention, the development of more accurate, cost-effective diagnostic methods and better cancer treatments.

The baseball game on Monday, June 13 starts at 6:35 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early for the dog parade around the field at 6 p.m. led by WEAU’s Danielle Wagner and her dog Missy.

