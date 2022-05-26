CFPD thanks businesses for help during Lily Peters investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department gave a special thank you to two local organizations for their help during an investigation after a tragedy in Chippewa Falls.

In a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, the Chippewa Falls Police Department also thanked the many businesses, organizations, and citizens that showed support to the family as well as law enforcement during the Lily Peters investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department, however, gave a special thank you to two local organizations, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. as well as First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls for their help throughout the investigation.

The social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page states,” Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. allowed law enforcement the use of their lot for the duration of this investigation. They closed down Lodge operations and provided any assistance requested by our perimeter staff and investigators. Through every step of this case, they were hospitable and understanding, willing to help out however they could. We want to thank them for all they have done and have presented them with a letter of appreciation. The number of personnel needed for this case quickly overwhelmed our police department building. First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls opened their doors and allowed our investigative team to essentially take over the whole church for days. They rescheduled events and provided us with whatever we asked for so we could continue working as effectively as possible. Their location directly across from the police department made it an ideal location. We want to thank them for all they did to help and have presented them with a letter of appreciation.”

Chippewa Falls Police Department ends their social post by saying, “We are blessed to serve in this very special community.”

