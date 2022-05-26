Advertisement

High Speed Fiber Internet coming to Eau Claire, TDS Telecommunications breaks ground

TDS Telecommunications kicked off construction on its new High Speed Fiber Internet Network in Eau Claire with a Groundbreaking event.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -High speed internet will soon be available to more people in Eau Claire.

TDS Telecommunications kicked off construction on its new High Speed Fiber Internet Network in Eau Claire with a Groundbreaking event. The new network will help to service 33,000 addresses in the City of Eau Claire.

TDS says these fiber lines will start to be rolled out in the city, but may take up to two to three years to finish.

“So we do it on a very granular basis. Neighborhood by neighborhood. We allow pre sign ups. So you get in line and as we fill up the neighborhood, we get those turned up even faster. Well, they can sign up. Yeah, we have our website up now, you can go there and they can register so they kind of get in queue,” Jim Butman, TDS Telecommunications CEO, said.

TDS plans to extend the network to Altoona and Chippewa Falls in the upcoming years.

Their website can be found here.

