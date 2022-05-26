Advertisement

Lawsuits over ballot drop boxes filed in 5 Wisconsin cities

Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks
Madison Ballot Drop Box
Madison Ballot Drop Box(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservatives filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities Wednesday over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks.

The lawsuits were filed by the conservative Thomas More Society, which has also brought lawsuits in the same cities challenging the legality of private grant money awarded in 2020 to help run the election from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. A judge last week voiced skepticism about the lawsuit filed against Madison, citing previous court rulings that determined the funding was legal.

The latest lawsuits target the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Hundreds of drop boxes were used statewide in the 2020 election, but the lawsuit only challenges their use in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — all cities won by President Joe Biden.

State law is silent on drop boxes, but the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission had told local election officials they could be placed at multiple locations.

A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge ruled in January that state law prohibits drop boxes outside of a clerk’s office. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside election clerk offices for the April spring election, but has not yet issued a ruling on whether they can be used going forward.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training...
Packers’ Love aims to capitalize on offseason opportunities
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored...
Burnes outlasts Snell as Taylor, Brewers beat Padres 4-1
Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Supreme Court