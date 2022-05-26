RCU Foundation Youth Rock Hunt starting June 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The RCU Foundation is announcing the start of an annual scavenger hunt just for kids, Youth Rock Hunt.

According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, the Youth Rock Hunt, part of Rock the Riverfront 22, intends to encourage families to “get outside and explore their communities while searching for custom-engraved rocks.”

RCU notes in their media release winners are set to receive a Royal Credit Union Piggy Bank and $50 cash. The Youth Rock Hunt is scheduled to start the morning of June 3.

According to the media release by RCU, there is set to be one rock hidden in each of seven communities including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Colby, Whitehall, Medford, as well as Rice Lake, for a total of seven rocks and seven chances to win. Clues are set to be released on Royal Credit Union’s social media channels on Friday, June 3 and Monday, June 6. The Youth Rock Hunt is set to end when all rocks have been found or at 11:59 p.m. on June 11.

More information information and rules can be found here.

You can view the full media release by RCU here.

The Youth Rock Hunt sponsored by Market & Johnson is just around the corner! This year we are hiding a rock in 6 communities; Rice Lake, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Whitehall, Colby, and Medford. The hunt will start June 3. Full details here: https://t.co/PE9MYNnblA pic.twitter.com/HM1fPMiCRC — Royal Credit Union (@Royal_CU) May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.