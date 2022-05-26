Advertisement

RCU Foundation Youth Rock Hunt starting June 3

According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, the Youth Rock Hunt, part of Rock the...
According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, the Youth Rock Hunt, part of Rock the Riverfront 22, intends to encourage families to get outside and explore their communities while searching for custom-engraved rocks.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The RCU Foundation is announcing the start of an annual scavenger hunt just for kids, Youth Rock Hunt.

According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, the Youth Rock Hunt, part of Rock the Riverfront 22, intends to encourage families to “get outside and explore their communities while searching for custom-engraved rocks.”

RCU notes in their media release winners are set to receive a Royal Credit Union Piggy Bank and $50 cash. The Youth Rock Hunt is scheduled to start the morning of June 3.

According to the media release by RCU, there is set to be one rock hidden in each of seven communities including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Colby, Whitehall, Medford, as well as Rice Lake, for a total of seven rocks and seven chances to win. Clues are set to be released on Royal Credit Union’s social media channels on Friday, June 3 and Monday, June 6. The Youth Rock Hunt is set to end when all rocks have been found or at 11:59 p.m. on June 11.

More information information and rules can be found here.

You can view the full media release by RCU here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation

Latest News

Kiel Middle School
Kiel schools go virtual after bomb threats; city cancels Memorial Day parade
A small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.
Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard
According to a media release by the La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse Firefighters responded...
3 pets dead, no people hurt after house fire in La Crosse
Ridin' For A Reason Rally
Ridin' For A Reason Rally (5/26/22)