Silver alert issued for missing woman from Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Yvonne Faye Ingram. Ingram was last seen in Osceola, Wis.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert, Ingram had left her home on Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. driving a silver 2011 Ford Edge without notifying family of where she was going. Yvonne is suspected of suffering from a cognitive impairment and her family is also concerned that she will not be able to drive due to vision issues in low-light conditions. She may be heading to Baldwin, Wis. or Mora, Minn.

The 2011 Ford Edge has the Wis. plate number: 594GUJ and may have a “Chieftain” head dress ornament hanging from rear view mirror.

Ingram is described as a white female, five feet nine inches tall, 175 pounds, gray or partially gray hair. It is not known what she was last wearing.

