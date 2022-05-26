Advertisement

Tomah Police Department prioritizing school safety in wake of Texas shooting

Tomah Police Outside of Tomah Senior High
Tomah Police Outside of Tomah Senior High(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The impact of Tuesday’s tragedy in Uvalde, TX is being felt more than 1300 miles away.

The Tomah Police Department is increasing its presence throughout the Tomah Area School District through the end of the school year.

Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen says personnel will be conducting random, unannounced patrols at as many of the schools as possible.

“We’re trying to hit all of them just to have that physical presence of having a police officer there, a police vehicle there,” Pedersen explained. “We want to provide a sense of calm, the kids deserve to have some level of comfort, the community does, based on the tragedies in Texas.”

While there will be a greater number of officers covering the district over the next week, Pedersen says the department always has its eye on area schools.

“For over 15 years, we require the staff, if you’re not on a call for service or an emergency follow-up, you’re required to be in our school zones,” Pedersen detailed. “That usually looks like you’re driving through, you’re monitoring, you’re looking for suspicious activity, whatever it might be.”

Pedersen adds the police department also works with the school district on safety training, planning, and best practices for protecting students from potential threats.

Tomah Superintendent Mike Hanson is grateful for the presence of police officers in schools, saying the relationship between the two organizations is vital for the well-being of students.

“Tomah Area School District is committed to the safety of our children and faculty each day. Cooperation and collaboration with area law enforcement and first responders is the core component to our safety and security planning,” Hanson said in a statement.

Hanson also encourages the community to speak out if they hear anything threatening in nature, which is a sentiment that’s echoed by Pedersen.

“If you see something, say something, that’s not just a catchphrase or slogan, it means something,” Pedersen expressed. “The community, they’re our partners, they’re the eyes, they see everything.”

Both the Tomah Police Department and the Tomah Area School District offer their condolences to the Uvalde community.

