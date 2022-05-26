WAGNER TAILS: Darcy & Nick and Tokyo

DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Darcy and Nick were born at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie in February after their mom came from a local farm.

As soon as these three-month-old boys see someone, they don’t walk, they run to greet the person. They both want attention. Whether that’s sitting on a lap or a shoulder or just being held.

When Darcy and Nick aren’t snuggling with people, these kittens can be found snuggling each other or chasing anything across the floor. Both have been around dogs and are great with children.

The hope is for these bonded brothers to be adopted together. They promise to offer you twice the love and twice the purrs. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark about the kittens.

--

Tokyo is looking for a family who will take her on long walks or runs. This active gal is three years old and approximately 50 pounds.

Tokyo enjoys having kids in the home to play with, and she enjoys learning new tricks. Her foster mom with Last Paw Rescue says this brindle-haired girl does well with other dogs.

After a full day of playing, Tokyo loves having someone to snuggle up with at night.

**PLEASE NOTE: Tokyo is currently in a foster home in Appleton.** Click HERE for adoption information. You can also email Last Paw Rescue.

