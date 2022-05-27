1 dead, others hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person has died, and others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest, near the City of Mount Tabor.

The media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a truck driven by 35-year-old Dustin Downing of Kendall was traveling south on County V when the truck suddenly veered left and crossed the center line into the path of an SUV driven by 52-year-old Joel Penegor of Wauwatosa, Wis. Penegor swerved to avoid the collision, but wasn’t able avoid the truck driven by Downing.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release passengers in the truck driven by Downing included 27-year-old Adam Friedl of Union Center and 31-year-old Gary Stokley of Elroy. Downing and Stokley were taken to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro and later taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Friedl was pronounced dead at the scene by a Vernon County Coroner. Penegor suffered minor injuries and declined media treatment at the scene.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, La Farge Ambulance Service, Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ron’s Towing, and Peterson Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.