2020 Eau Claire homicide case sentencing

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting death of an Eau Claire man will serve 19 years in prison.

Juan Olivarez of Chicago was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision. In December, he pleaded guilty to felony murder and aggravated battery in the march 2020 death of Edwin Garcia-Smith.

Police say Olivarez and Joe Moya broke into a home on Kappus drive in Eau Claire, shot and killed Garcia-Smith, and shot and hurt another person.

Moya also pleaded guilty to the charges. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

