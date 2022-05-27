2nd graders host concert and wax museum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School was filled with music and statues Friday.

Nearly 50 second graders came together to put on a concert and wax museum. Students began preparing in April, researching famous figures throughout history.

The students Friday became “wax statues” where their families were able to visit and learn more about the historical figures they represent

“They put a penny or up to a dollar, maybe two, I don’t know. But, and so we say our speech and they can look at our boards and they can scan our a QR code to watch the video that we made. Mine I think, is shorter than everybody because my person didn’t die yet. So, and some people have to say when they died and mine didn’t die yet so,” Second Grader, Adalena Foris, said.

Second grade teacher, Sue Fischer, says the money the students collected is being donated to a local animal shelter.

