Advertisement

Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography

A detective found “402 images that appeared to be child pornography, 33 videos that appeared to...
A detective found “402 images that appeared to be child pornography, 33 videos that appeared to be child pornography and 102 images that appeared to be possible child pornography.”(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Court documents show 10 charges of possession of child pornography are filed against 32-year-old Christopher Graham of Eau Claire

According to a criminal complaint, as part of a child pornography investigation, contact was made with Graham on March 2, 2022 at an address on Mary Lane in the Township of Union.

The Criminal Complaint says a detective spoke with Graham about looking at his computer. Graham said he knew why authorities were there and admitted that he had “videos of nude children on his computer.”

The complaint notes during the contact, Graham “spoke of videos of children as young as six years old engaged in sex acts.”

A search of a computer in Graham’s possession was conducted in which a detective found “402 images that appeared to be child pornography, 33 videos that appeared to be child pornography and 102 images that appeared to be possible child pornography.”

Court documents show there is a warrant for Graham’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One area teenager is running his own car detailing business
Area teen is running his own business in Altoona
Ashley Faanes leading a fitness class at Dragonfly in Eau Claire, the studio she says changed...
An Eau Claire woman shares her domestic violence survivor story
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River
Police said in a statement Friday that the two-seat Cessna 152 crashed in a home’s backyard...
Pilot in critical condition after crash in Wauwatosa
Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has...
RCU donates $100,000 to CVTC Emergency Service Education
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/27/22)