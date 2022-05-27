Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Court documents show 10 charges of possession of child pornography are filed against 32-year-old Christopher Graham of Eau Claire

According to a criminal complaint, as part of a child pornography investigation, contact was made with Graham on March 2, 2022 at an address on Mary Lane in the Township of Union.

The Criminal Complaint says a detective spoke with Graham about looking at his computer. Graham said he knew why authorities were there and admitted that he had “videos of nude children on his computer.”

The complaint notes during the contact, Graham “spoke of videos of children as young as six years old engaged in sex acts.”

A search of a computer in Graham’s possession was conducted in which a detective found “402 images that appeared to be child pornography, 33 videos that appeared to be child pornography and 102 images that appeared to be possible child pornography.”

Court documents show there is a warrant for Graham’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.