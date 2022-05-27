AXE-ON: Practice your axe-throwing as Eau Claire’s Ironside Axe Club grows

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If run of the mill exercise isn’t your forte? Perhaps you need a new edge. One area axe club is gearing up for its summer league and they’re looking for new recruits.

Axe throwing centers are becoming more and more popular across the country including here in Wisconsin. Eau Claire currently has three axe throwing locations around town, including Ironside Axe Club on London Road.

Manager Michael Arita says axe throwing, which used to be a sport of woodsmen and loggers, is resonating with people.

Arita joins Hello Wisconsin Friday to explain and demonstrate the art of axe-throwing.

To sign up for Ironside’s summer league beginning June 5 and June 8, see here.

In August, Arita says the Eau Claire location will be expanding in August into the space next door, hoping to add a more social environment with a bar and additional three throwing lanes.

