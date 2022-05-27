Advertisement

CVTC approves 2022-23 budget

By WEAU Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new budget is in place for Chippewa Valley Technical College.

During a meeting Thursday night the college voted to approve the 2022 to 2023 budget. The budget has nearly $114 million in total expenses, which is down nearly 19 percent from last year.

The budget also funds the opening of the new transportation education center and the expansion and remodel of the emergency services education center. An increase in property values accounts for a drop in the tax rate of just more than five dollars per $100,000 in property value. The proposed tax levy, which is the amount collected throughout the CVTC District for support of the college is nearly $24 million, which is down one percent from the previous year.

Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities, said an increase in enrollment, remodeling of buildings and other factors have contributed to the budget.

“The College has come through the pandemic with stable results as enrollments dipped slightly in 2021 and have rebounded in 2022,” Moist said. “With the help of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) and stable resources from tax levy and state aid we are well-positioned for the future with our new spaces. CVTC is doing well on the state’s outcome-based funding formulas, especially high school academies and other college credit programs for high school students, workforce training programs and credit for prior learning.”

