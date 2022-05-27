Advertisement

Doll & Pet Parade scheduled for June 19

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clear Water Kiwanis Doll and Pet Parade is happening Sunday, June 19 at Owen Park in Eau Claire.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Registration/Check-in is from 1 to 1:55 p.m. in Owen Park by the tennis courts. There’s no cost to participate. The contest for the Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley is also back this year. Submitting your pet is free. Votes cost $1. The pet with the most votes will serve as the Grand Marshall for the Doll and Pet Parade. Click HERE to enter. Voting ends on June 10. All monies raised will be used locally for projects in the Chippewa Valley.

Rules:

• Open to all participants through age 12

• All children should register the day of parade for door prizes and drawings

• Small battery operated vehicles allowed

• Entrants will be judged on originality, child participation, theme, and quality of construction

• Event Theme: 75 Years of Magic

• All decisions of judges are final

• Candy can be handed out, but it cannot be thrown

• ALL pet vaccinations must be up-to-date in order to participate in the parade

Doll and Pet Parade
Doll and Pet Parade(Clear Water Kiwanis Club)
Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley
Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley(Clear Water Kiwanis Club)

