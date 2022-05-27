Advertisement

Festival in the Pines is cancelled this year

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Festival In The Pines is cancelled this year.

On the Festival’s website and Facebook Page the announcement was made. The Festival’s website states, “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be having the 2022 Festival in the Pines.”

The Managing Director of Festival in the Pines, Brad Windeshavsen, says the decision was made due to current economic impacts and trouble keeping costs down. He says they want it to be an affordable option for people, but wouldn’t be able to do that this year.

Windeshavsen also said they had lower Vendor count and not as many sponsors. They hope to bring the event back next year, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

